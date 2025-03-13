New Patrons Join Baronness Tanni Grey-Thompson in Support of Mastering Diversity CIC

Mastering Diversity CIC has announced the appointment of Edward Watts MBE DL and Janey Howell, High Sheriff of South Glamorgan, as new patrons.

They join Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL, who the organisation said had provided inspirational guidance since becoming its inaugural patron.

Mastering Diversity CIC is a community interest company dedicated to advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion through strategic partnerships, impactful advocacy, and a wide range of initiatives.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL, an acclaimed Paralympian and active crossbench peer in the House of Lords, has been pivotal in promoting the inclusivity agenda of Mastering Diversity CIC both locally and globally. The organisation said that her global advocacy for equality for disability rights, equality in sports and diversity significantly enriches its initiatives and contributes greatly to their local and international impact.

Edward Watts MBE DL joins Mastering Diversity following a distinguished career across various sectors. Currently, Edward holds roles including Chair of the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations, Chair of the Gwent Scout Association, and Patron of the Merchant Navy Association City of Newport Branch. He also serves as Chair of both the Merchant Navy Welfare Board Southeast Wales and the Mission to Seafarers Newport Gwent. Edward's extensive background includes his previous roles as Director of Community Development in Wales and England and his substantial contributions to various community and criminal justice boards. Notably, he has been honoured by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne for his longstanding voluntary service with the Mission to Seafarers and recognised for his extensive efforts in integrating diverse communities across Wales.

Commenting on Edward’s appointment, Kerrie Gemmill, CEO of ScoutsCymru, said:

“We are delighted to hear that Edward Watts MBE, Vice Chair of ScoutsCymru, has been appointed as a Patron of Mastering Diversity. This appointment is a testament to Edward's lifelong dedication and significant contributions to diversity and inclusion initiatives across the UK. We extend our warmest congratulations and look forward to the positive influence his patronage will bring to Mastering Diversity's important work throughout Wales and beyond.”

Janey Howell, serving as the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan, also joins as a patron. Janey is highly recognised for her influential efforts in fostering community cohesion and passionately supporting charitable causes. Her leadership and dedication in both social welfare and judicial sectors have notably enhanced community engagement and understanding in these critical areas, said the organisation, adding that she has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the principles that Mastering Diversity champions.

The appointments come as Mastering Diversity CIC prepares for its annual conference and awards.

Founder Bernie Davies said: