New Partnership Enables Real-Time Data to Cut Packaging Waste

Reconomy, an international circular economy specialist, has partnered with Polytag, a leading tag-and-trace technology provider to help its customers reduce packaging waste and improve recyclability.

The partnership will see Polytag UV tag detection and trace technology installed at Casepak’s Materials Recycling Facility that will provide brands with granular, real-time data on when and where packaging is recycled and the recycling rates of their products.

These insights enable brands to accurately report on sustainability progress, ensure compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements and, crucially, redesign packaging content to use alternative or lighter-weight packaging, reducing compliance costs and their carbon footprint. Reconomy brand, Valpak, will also support the integration of the data into brands’ reporting systems.

The partnership strengthens Reconomy’s already industry-leading data and technology capabilities, particularly through Valpak that operates the largest packaging and product database in the UK used by major supermarkets to report on their packaging and identify material cost savings.

The installation of this technology also advances the Ecotrace Programme, an industry-wide initiative to improve transparency in packaging recycling, backed by retailers including Marks & Spencer, Ocado Retail and Waitrose & Partners.

Georgina Cullen, Commercial Director at Casepak, said:

“We are delighted to have installed Polytag’s technology at our recycling facility. This collaboration highlights the strength of Reconomy’s unique offering – combining our operational expertise in recycling with Valpak’s data capability and Polytag’s trace technology. We look forward to working with Polytag to accelerate the shift to a circular economy.”

Steve Gough, Chief Executive Officer, of Valpak added:

“Valpak applies the insights provided by our unrivalled packaging and product database – the largest in the UK – to help customers meet compliance needs, reduce costs and cut their carbon footprint. As the demand for greater transparency and more streamlined reporting increases, this partnership adds a new dimension to our data resources.”

Jon Anderson, Chief Technology Officer, at North Wales- based Polytag, added: