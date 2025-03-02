New Ophthalmic Director takes the Helm at Swansea and Mumbles Opticians

During National Careers Week (3-8 March), Melissa Williams, 29 from Swansea, has been promoted to ophthalmic director with Specsavers in Swansea and Mumbles, following eight years of service in optical care.

Melissa Williams, who was a student at both Bishopton Primary School and Bishopton Comprehensive School, has steadily advanced through the ranks of the high-street opticians, having joined the Gorseinon Specsavers store on a summer placement while studying optometry at Cardiff University.

Upon completing her degree, Melissa Williams undertook a pre-registration role at Specsavers Swansea in 2017, where she quickly gained valuable experience.

In 2018, Melissa Williams achieved full qualification as an optometrist, and by 2020 she had transitioned into a managerial position as principal optometrist at the Swansea store.

Subsequently, Melissa Williams completed the Specsavers Pathway Programme, an initiative designed to develop the skills necessary for store leadership and partnership.

After eight years with Specsavers, Melissa Williams is stepping into her new role as ophthalmic director, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the store’s leadership team.

Commenting on her new role, Melissa Williams says:

‘Optometry is a fantastic sector to work in, and I haven’t looked back since deciding to study it. I really enjoy making a difference to people’s lives by helping them look after their eye health. ‘I first learned about optometry at a careers fair, and it seems especially fitting that I’ve been promoted to my role during National Careers Week. I feel passionate about offering career progression opportunities to others, similar to the ones I have benefited from during my time with Specsavers. ‘I am thrilled to join the team of directors at the Swansea and Mumbles store and take on the role of ophthalmic director. I look forward to working with our brilliant team to drive our business forward, enhancing our services, and continuing to give back to the community that has supported us over the years.'

Specsavers Swansea and Specsavers Mumbles is open seven days a week. To find out more information about Specsavers in Swansea or Mumbles, request an appointment or browse the online store, visit the website.

Additionally, to make eye health accessible to all, the store offers a Home Visits service for those unable to leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness.