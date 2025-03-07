New Operator Sought for Cinema on Rhyl Promenade

A cinema operator is being sought to take over the running of a venture on Rhyl Promenade.

Following a decision by Vue to exit their lease for the cinema, Denbighshire County Council as the landlord of the building is now looking for a new suitable operator as a long-term tenant partner.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“The cinema building has the potential to play a pivotal role in the broader regeneration efforts in Rhyl town centre. There has been significant development on the Promenade since 2015 including two new hotels, the Premier Inn and Travelodge, the refurbished Pavilion Theatre and the 1891 restaurant, as well as investment in the Rhyl coastal defence schemes, scheduled to complete this year, which ensures the long-term security and prosperity of the town. “The cinema itself is located opposite Queens Market food hall and event space, which is due to open in the summer of 2025, therefore this is a great opportunity for an operator to get involved at an exciting time for Rhyl. As a council, we’re delighted to bring this cinema opportunity to the rental market and look forward to working with the new operator as a landlord and regeneration peer to secure the success of the facility.”

The cinema boasts five screens, a concessions and ticketing area in the foyer along with a coffee bar, and there is a bar area at the rear of the building. The building is close to the centre of town and is within walking distance of the railway station and the bus terminus. There are also over 150 parking spaces nearby.

Interested parties can find further information on this opportunity in the Expression of Interest Pack at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/cinema-opportunity