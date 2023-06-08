New Online Hub Launched to Support the Food Industry

Food businesses can now find guidance and advice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in one, easy to access, place.

The new hub brings together the most popular FSA guidance pages including how to set up a food business, how to achieve a very good food hygiene rating and manage allergens to keep customers safe.

Businesses can also find new case studies on the FSA blog, telling real stories about how working with your local authority and the FSA helps get your food business off the ground and grow safely and successfully.

We know that new businesses find it difficult to know where to start. We also know that many aren’t aware it is their legal duty to register with their Local Authority (LA) at least 28 days before opening their business. According to our Register a Food Business digital service, of those registering through the FSA’s online registration service from September 2018 to April 2023, 43% were already trading when they registered. Our business guidance hub makes it easier for food businesses to find the information they need to ensure they get their hygiene and standards right to protect consumers from the moment they start serving customers.

Laura, Owner and Founder of Llaeth Llanfair in Ceredigion said:

“Make sure you seek advice before you go for it. Never be scared of contacting your Environmental Health Officer. They’re there to help and make sure you’re doing it right and the product you produce is of the highest standard. You’re probably worrying about something you don’t need to – they can give you reassurance and advice if you just ask.”

Katie Pettifer, Director of Strategy and Regulatory Compliance at the FSA said:

“At a time when new food businesses are facing cost pressures and other challenges, the FSA and local authorities want to make it easier for businesses to do the right thing. Our new online hub has the advice and guidance that any new food business needs to make a success of running a compliant and safe business.”

The FSA will also be publishing case studies from Environmental Health Practitioners across Wales and England, sharing why they do their job and what they are looking for when they inspect businesses.

For more information on how to keep your business on track whilst keeping consumers safe head to our business guidance hub. Alternatively, head to the FSA’s easy to navigate guide for starting up a new food business.