New Ninja Warrior UK Leisure Venue Set to Open at Parc Tawe in Swansea

Ninja Leisure Limited, a subsidiary of BGL (Burhill Group Limited), has announced the launch of a brand-new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Swansea, with the ITV product set to open in July.

Following the successful launch of its site in Milton Keynes in February, the Swansea venue becomes BGL’s fourth official Ninja Warrior UK-licensed site, along with Milton Keynes, Sheffield, and Southampton. It represents the second BGL venue in Swansea, with a Bunkers! adventure golf site already open, and there are further plans to develop additional new sites in Wales.

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks are multi age and ability activity and fitness locations, inspired by the hit ITV show. Open to the public, the fun-packed multiple course venues are inclusive, fun, safe, and accessible – enabling the public to take on the distinctive challenges of the famous courses, creating their own Ninja Warrior UK journeys.

Sophie Burke, BGL’s Group Head of Marketing, said:

“As many people know, Ninja Warrior UK is one of the most popular physical prime-time TV game shows ever and, with season six coming back to our screens this summer, we’re thrilled to also be launching our next Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park. “Swansea holds a special place for us with our Bunkers! site successfully operating there, so we are thrilled to open another venue in Swansea, and indeed Wales, providing even more amazing experiences for friends, families, and students to enjoy!”

Andrew Scholey, Operations and Development Director of Ninja Leisure Limited and Adventure Leisure Limited, at BGL, added:

“I am delighted to continue our expansion within the leisure industry with one of the most enjoyed and highly regarded leisure products in the market. We look forward to continuing our aggressive growth plans with many more Ninja Warrior UK and leisure venues in the UK in the coming years.”

BGL has been providing fun-filled entertainment for families, friends, and students in Wales for a few years now at Bunkers! in Little Wind Street, Swansea which offers two 12-hole crazy golf courses, electro darts, ping pong, cocktails, and tasty food.

BGL is the owner and operator of 22 golf courses across 10 UK golf clubs, as well as 14 leisure facilities under the subsidiaries of Adventure Leisure Limited and Ninja Leisure Limited. Additionally, further plans are in place for the continued development of new, exciting leisure venues imminently.

The new Ninja Warrior UK Swansea venue can be found at Parc Tawe Retail Park, Quay Parade, Swansea, SA1 2AS. To find out more about Ninja Warrior UK and the new Swansea venue, head online to www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/Swansea or email [email protected]

For additional information on Bunkers! Head to www.bunkersuk.com

For more information on Burhill Group Limited visit www.bglcompany.co.uk.