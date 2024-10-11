New Multi-Storey Car Park Set to be Built in Cardiff Bay

The detailed design has now been concluded for the proposed new multi-storey car park at Atlantic Wharf which will see the existing surface car parking stacked into a much smaller area enabling the site to be regenerated.

The new car park is part of a commitment from the council in support of a new Indoor Arena and is also needed to meet the terms of the leases of tenants of the Red Dragon Centre.

A report presented to Cardiff Council's Cabinet is now seeking permission to enter a build contract with Goldbeck Construction.

If approval is given, the new car park will replace the existing surface spaces and will retain the total number of spaces in the area following the council's purchase of the Q-Parks Multi-Storey Car Park on Pierhead Street in January 2024.

Cllr Russell Goodway, Cabinet Member for Investment and Development at Cardiff Council, said:

“In January this year, the Cabinet approved a new Car Parking Strategy for the Indoor Arena and wider masterplan. Following the purchase of the Multi-Storey Car Park in Pierhead Street, the Council must now deliver a 900 space Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP), which is smaller than the original plan of 1,300 spaces. “Together the car parks will give the council control over 2,119 spaces for the same cost as the price of building a 1,300 space MSCP. “If permission is given by Cabinet, the new 900 space Multi Storey Car Park could be built by the end of next year to ensure that the council meets its obligations to the Arena developer. Once the new MSCP is built, it will allow the council to move forward with the regeneration of the Red Dragon Centre site.”

In January 2020, the council acquired the Red Dragon Site so that the council had full control over the land required to enable the development of a new 15,000-capacity indoor arena, and to facilitate the investment into the wider Atlantic Wharf site.

The council has undertaken a process to attract a developer for the site, which consists of 11.3 acres of land south of Hemingway Road, and is now working with Aviva Capital Consortium (ACC) to bring forward plans for a mixed use development that can complement the plans for the new Indoor Arena.

As part of the redevelopment the council is also seeking to improve the walking and cycling routes along Lloyd George Avenue. The council has started to engage with the local community on how the carriageway could be re-modelled to improve active travel routes to complement the new Metro line and Crossrail and to increase the amount of green space and landscaping.

Cllr Russell Goodway, Cabinet Member for Investment and Development continued: