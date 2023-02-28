New Milk processing Facility for Pembrokeshire

The Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council have completed the sale of land to a Pembrokeshire-based company for the development of a new milk-processing facility in the county, as part of a multi-million-pound investment.

Pembrokeshire Creamery Ltd. (PCL) has acquired a development plot at Pembrokeshire Food Park, bringing with it £17m investment and the creation of 80 new jobs over the next three years.

The Pembrokeshire Food Park in Withybush, near Haverfordwest was established in 2021, following a £2m investment by the Welsh Government and £1m from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Welsh Government, which was awarded to Pembrokeshire County Council for the delivery of the first phase of infrastructure works at the food park. The new milk processing plant has also received financial support from the European Union through the Rural Development Fund.

Now, PCL are set to occupy 10.25 acres of the Food Park following its investment in the new milk processing facility, which will source milk from local family farms and have an annual processing capacity of 70 million litres. This project highlights the importance of the public sector working together to bring forward investment ready sites across Wales for development.

The new milk processing facility is a key development in the local economy, with the creation of employment and a significant boost for the local dairy supply chain.

This investment will be a key driver within the “COVID-19: Food and Drink Wales” recovery plan and drive innovation in the sector.

The enhancement of processing capacity by PCL will provide a stronger base to grow the economy in west Wales.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government is doing all we can to help create quality jobs for people within their own communities. “Agriculture, food and drink are sectors that make a significant contribution to Pembrokeshire’s local economy, and we are determined to help new and existing businesses in these sectors to grow and thrive. We have been working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council to make land available for development at Pembrokeshire Food Park to allow us to realise that ambition. “So, I am very pleased we have secured this significant investment, which will create 80 new jobs locally over the next three years. This will be a real boost for the regional economy.”

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:

“I am very pleased the Welsh Government is supporting this exciting new project in Pembrokeshire. We are committed to supporting Welsh farmers as well as our food and drink sector and the investment in Pembrokeshire Food Park is another great example of how we are doing this. “Today’s news will see retailers supplied with milk from local farms, bottled in Withybush, creating a long-term and sustainable supply chain for Welsh consumers. “Pembrokeshire produces fantastic food and drink products, and I look forward to seeing this continue into the future.”

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, warmly welcomed the agreement, hailing it as excellent news for the county’s dairy industry. “As a local authority, we are delighted to welcome the £17million investment by Pembrokeshire Creamery Ltd,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for local dairy farmers, and we are very proud to have supported the successful development of the venture. “It’s also excellent news for the local jobs market, with 80 new jobs being created at Pembrokeshire Food Park.”

Cllr Miller added:

“We have been very pleased to work closely with Welsh Government on this agreement. Our county is well known for its high-quality produce and our work with our Welsh Government colleagues on the development of the Food Park is a tangible and significant step towards realising our long-standing aim of retaining more of the added value from local food production.”

Mark McQuade – Managing Director, Pembrokeshire Creamery Limited, said: