New Memoir Highlights the Impact of Apprenticeships on Careers in Construction

A construction training manager has published his memoir using his decades of experience to inspire the next generation of construction apprentices.

Paul Falzon currently serves as Training Manager for Cyfle Building Skills, working across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion. In his role, he supports and mentors apprentices on Cyfle’s award-winning Shared Apprenticeship Scheme, which has just celebrated passing the 1,000-apprentice milestone across the South Wales region. The scheme enables apprentices to rotate between multiple host employers on construction sites while progressing through their formal qualifications.

His book, The Painter's Apprentice, written during the 2020 pandemic, traces his journey from a difficult childhood and school years, through his lively and formative apprenticeship days — complete with decorating teams, college life and prank-filled camaraderie — and culminates in building a home and future with his wife.

Paul said:

“I wanted to capture not just my story, but the broader value of craft, community and mentorship. My own experience has taught me how transformative apprenticeship can be, not just for skills, but for confidence and direction.”

Cyfle Building Skills is a South West Wales initiative enabling young adults to gain sustainable employment within the construction industry through shared apprenticeship training, mentoring and meaningful work experience opportunities.

The Shared Apprenticeship Scheme covers a broad range of trades, including painting & decorating, bricklaying, plastering, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, maintenance and technical trades.

In addition to its shared apprenticeship scheme, Cyfle also delivers onsite work experience initiatives. Through partnerships with colleges, Cyfle supports students in combining practical construction work with academic study. Their model also includes mentoring, health and safety training, and careers guidance — helping to build a sustainable workforce across South West Wales.