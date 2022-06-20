New Manufacturing Facility in Ebbw Vale to Create 600 New Jobs

Planning permission has been granted for a glass bottle manufacturing facility in Ebbw Vale, which aims to bring around 600 jobs to the local area when it opens.

CiNER Glass Property Ltd, which already operates a facility in Turkey, was formally granted permission for the construction and operation of a purpose-built glass manufacturing facility, and associated development at Rassau Industrial Estate. The first part of the facility, which will be called ‘Dragon Glass’, is expected to be operational late in 2024. The application was granted subject to a number of detailed planning conditions imposed by Blaenau Gwent Council’s Planning Committee.

Councillor John Morgan, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Executive Member for Place & Regeneration says:

“This is really great news for Blaenau Gwent. The CiNER glass manufacturing facility is a major investment which will bringing much needed jobs to Blaenau Gwent and the region, both during the construction phase and when fully up and running. It will also have benefits for local supply chains, and is a welcome and a major boost to the local economy as we recover from the damaging impact of the Covid pandemic. “CiNER’s business strategy is to be the world’s largest glass producer using the latest and best technology; and to do so with a model that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and values people. this will create significant employment opportunities within an economically challenged region as we work to tackle economic deprivation and create further economic opportunities for our communities. “CiNER is committed to engaging with a range of local partners including colleges, the local authority and job centre plus/Careers Wales to develop opportunities around apprenticeships and work placements including during construction.”

Some local residents had raised concerns about the development and all these views and objections were available to the Planning Committee today. The Council’s planning department set out comprehensively how each of these concerns could be addressed. Head of Planning Steve Smith said planning was recommended to go ahead with a number of conditions which were designed to make the development acceptable; mitigate any impact on residents and the local area and exercise future control over the site. Air quality & pollution; visual impact; noise; highways issues and ecology and environmental issues were all addressed as part of the detailed report presented to members of the Planning Committee.

Councillor Lisa Winnett, Chair of the Planning Committee, says: