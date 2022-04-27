New Managing Director Appointment for Spectrum Technologies

Spectrum Technologies is delighted to announce that Dr Ian Hopkin has joined the Company in the role of Managing Director with effect from 11 April 2022.

Dr Hopkin succeeds Dr Peter Dickinson who will remain in the role of Chairman of the Board to guide the long term strategic development of the business and contribute to new business development.

Dr Hopkin has a strong and relevant technical background, having done a first degree in Physics with Laser Physics, followed by a Ph.D. in lasers at Swansea University. After an initial period in research in Government Laboratories and industry, Dr Hopkin’s career moved into Engineering Management with BAE Systems and then JDS Uniphase followed by Board level roles as Technical Director at DBK Technitherm Ltd at Llantrisant and then Energist Ltd, after which he took on the role of Managing Director at Aircraft Maintenance and Support Services at Pyle.

He returned to DBK Technitherm Ltd in 2007 as Managing Director and subsequently as a member of the GB-USA Board of the Industrial Thermal Management Division of DBK Group of companies, where he has steered their multinational operations through a successful period of integration and growth.

Spectrum Technologies has navigated through a difficult period during the first year of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the business has recovered well over the last 12 months and the outlook for the current financial year is positive, albeit the Ukraine-Russia war has now created some uncertainty. Nevertheless, despite the recent issues that the business has had to deal with, the Board believes that Spectrum is well positioned for the future. In that context, the Board considers that now is the appropriate time to introduce new leadership at the top of the Company to deliver on its long term plans.