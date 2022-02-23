New Luxury Bedrooms Complete Renovation at Hensol Castle

A multi-million pound investment in the refurbishment and restoration of the Grade I-listed Hensol Castle in south Wales has been completed with the addition of 23 design-led bedrooms, bringing to an end the seven-year renovation project.

The bedrooms, which will be available as part of either a wedding or corporate package, include standard rooms, junior suites, suites and one master suite. All bedrooms and ensuites are larger than average in size and boast a free-standing bath and separate walk-in shower. Some have dressing rooms and separate lounges, while many have uninterrupted views across the castle parkland and serpentine lake.

With a nod to the castle’s 400-year old history, eight rooms are named after former residents including Benjamin Hall, who is said to have been the inspiration behind the naming of ‘Big Ben’ at the Houses of Parliament. Two rooms are situated in the original castle turrets and another is housed in the space which was once the castle brewhouse, adding a sense of place for guests.

All 23 bedrooms, nine of which can be used as family rooms, have been created around the natural shape of the castle and, as a result, no two are the same. The 66 sq metre master Baronial Suite has two en-suite bedrooms attached to a central large dining room, which then steps up to the lounge area that commands views over the estate’s parkland.

Special care has been taken with the choice of furniture, colour schemes and home furnishings to create a slightly modern feel, with carpets made exclusively for the castle, which completes the feeling of luxury.

Stephanie Metson, marketing manager, said:

Hensol Castle is already popular with both the wedding and business travel market because it can be hired exclusively, offers complete privacy and provides something a little bit different from your standard, run-of-the-mill venue. “The addition of luxury accommodation to our historic castle is the icing on the cake, adding enormous value for those who want their guests or delegates to stay overnight.”

Since it opened in 2015, Hensol Castle has undergone an extensive refurbishment programme, creating a series of function rooms that can be hired. The Courtyard Hall is capable of hosting 320 guests theatre-style, 216 guests banquet-style or 150 guests for a wedding breakfast. This is complemented by five smaller meeting rooms in the castle itself, which can host between 10-100 guests per room theatre-style.

Another feature of the castle, which is already proving popular, is the newly-opened craft gin distillery visitor experience. Located in the cellar of the castle, tours and gin tasting can be enjoyed by those staying at the castle – either as a focus for corporate team building activity, or to provide a little something extra for wedding guests.

Ms Metson continued:

“Our newly opened gin visitor centre gives us an added string to our bow. As well as learning about the history of gin, visitors can also distil their own bottle of gin to take away with them, which they create under the expert eye of our master distiller.”

Hensol Castle is part of the successful four-star Vale Resort – an award-winning spa, golf, conference and hotel complex which includes a 143-bedroom hotel, 13-suite conference facility, restaurants & champagne bar, award-winning golf courses, leisure and sports facilities, and Wales’ largest spa. It is located just six miles outside Cardiff City Centre and only two hours from London.