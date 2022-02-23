£8m Full-Fibre Multi-Gigabit Broadband Network to be Rolled Out in Barry

Netomnia, the wholesale fibre broadband operator, has announced that its full-fibre multi-gigabit network is being rolled out in Barry, south Wales, as part of an £8 million investment in the area.

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to around 29,000 premises in Barry, delivering access to its robust and reliable broadband network. This follows the announcement of its first move into Wales towards the end of 2021, to provide access to around 55,000 premises in Bridgend to its full-fibre network.

Netomnia’s network is set to benefit thousands of residents and businesses, while supporting Barry's thriving tourism sector.

Alan O’Prey, Managing Director at Netomnia, commented:

Barry is a hugely popular seaside town where access to ultrafast broadband is more important than ever following a revival in the popularity of UK holiday destinations. “We are passionate about providing access to fast and reliable broadband, to attract talent to the local area, enable businesses to work more effectively and provide more ways for communities and individuals to communicate with each other. Our investment in Barry will bring real benefits to the area and its residents for many generations to come.”

The company is partnering with O’Connor Utilities to roll out its broadband infrastructure, for speedy deployment using cutting edge optical solutions.

Netomnia secured £123 million in funding to support its rollout strategy at the end of 2021 and aims to reach one million premises by 2023.

Netomnia makes wholesale connectivity available to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), building the infrastructure for their broadband services. Its network supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology; this means ISPs using Netomnia’s network will be able to offer their customers reliable ultrafast speeds for decades to come.