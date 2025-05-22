New Lord Mayor of Cardiff Takes Office and Announces Chosen Charities

Cllr Adrian Robson has become the 121st Lord Mayor of the City and County of Cardiff.

One of Cardiff's longest serving councillors with continuous service since 2004, Cllr Robson has had a lengthy and accomplished career in politics and has been dedicated to representing the ward of Rhiwbina for more than two decades.

A keen follower of Formula One racing and an experienced public speaker, he has sat on many committees including the Planning Committee and is the former Chair of the Policy Review and Performance Committee. He has also sat on the School Governors Appointment Panel.

His wife, Councillor Jayne Cowan, will serve as his Consort during his term and as Cardiff's current longest serving sitting councillor with continuous service since 1999, shares The Lord Mayor's commitment to their local community and the people of Cardiff, the council said.

With a background in public relations, Cllr Cowan sits on the Committees for Governance and Audit, Pensions, Glamorgan Joint Archives and on the Corporate Parenting Panel and has been a Governor at Greenhill Special School for 27 years.

The couple, who first met in 2001 and married at Cardiff's Council Chamber in 2003, are the first Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress for more than 40 years to both be serving councillors.

The Lord Mayor has nominated two charities to support during his term. The Forget-Me-Not Chorus, which was initially established in Rhiwbina, brings the joy of singing to people living with dementia, and those who support them by organising singing sessions for people with all forms of dementia, as well as the families, friends and professional staff looking after them.

The Rescue Hotel is a volunteer-led charity dedicated to supporting the dogs at Cardiff Dogs Home and helps to improve the lives of rescue dogs by providing essential care, funding vital resources, and ensuring they have the best possible chance of finding loving forever homes.

Equally impacted by dementia in family members, experienced carers and dog lovers themselves, the Lord and Lady Mayoress have outlined some of their plans over the year ahead which will see fundraising efforts split between the two causes. They include a host of events such as sponsored charity walks, raffles, BBQs, quizzes, a musical concert, coffee mornings, afternoon teas and a gala ball.

Speaking at his inauguration, the new Lord Mayor said:

“It is a tremendous honour to be appointed the new Lord Mayor for the City and County of Cardiff and I am looking forward to meeting many Cardiff residents at numerous events throughout the year. “With the help and support of the Lady Mayoress, I hope that we are able to make a difference for these wonderful charities that are held close to our hearts, by showcasing them and providing them with the recognition that they deserve. “This week marks Dementia Action Week, making it a fitting time to announce the Forget-Me-Not Chorus as one of my chosen charities for the year. Dementia touches the lives of so many in our communities and we are proud to support an organisation that is making a meaningful difference in building a more Dementia Friendly Cardiff.”

Councillor Michael Michael, a Cardiff councillor since 1997, has been re-appointed Deputy Lord Mayor. He initially represented Fairwater and, since 2012, has served the Trowbridge and St Mellons ward. Cllr Michael has worked extensively with local groups to enhance both Trowbridge and St Mellons and has been involved in community projects across the city. Originally from Cyprus, Michael moved to Cardiff in March 1961 and is the first Greek Cypriot to hold the position of Deputy Mayor.

He said:

“I am delighted to be reappointed as the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cardiff. I am looking forward to the year ahead and visiting the wonderful communities that make our city such a great place to live.”

Cllr Michael's wife Joyce will act as his Consort for the municipal year, which ends in May 2026.

Katherine Harri, Director of Development and Communications at the Forget-Me-Not Chorus, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be one of the Lord Mayor's nominated charities for 2025/26. As an organisation proudly rooted in Cardiff, we're especially honoured by this recognition. The Lord Mayor's generosity and belief in our work will help us continue to bring connection, friendship, and joy through song to people living with dementia, and those who love and care for them. Thank you!”

Toria Acreman, Co-founder of The Rescue Hotel, said: