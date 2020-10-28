New ‘Level Up’ Programme Created to Promote Careers in Welsh Technology

Initiative will connect jobseekers and graduates to skills and career opportunities in technology

A new programme has been launched this week to bring tech businesses and training providers closer than ever to the Welsh talent pool.

Level Up will specifically look to give workers in high risk sectors or seeking new careers due to the on-going pandemic practical advice and direct connections to new career paths in technology.

Kicking off with a free online event on 18th November, the scheme will focus on the career and training opportunities available in the technology sector in Wales through panel sessions, special guest speakers and sector driven, facilitated breakout rooms.

Through the initiative, Level Up will give those exploring a career in technology the opportunity to directly connect with businesses and training providers working in the technology industry.

The move comes as thousands of workers across Wales face great uncertainty in employment.

In contrast, according to latest research, 16% of Welsh tech firms had seen an increase in business throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, with many continuing to hire despite tough economic climate impacting other industries in Wales.

Level Up looks to bridge this gap, by introducing attendees from all backgrounds to career paths available £8.5bn a year Welsh technology industry.

For businesses, it is also an opportunity to engage directly with the talent pool in Wales to help scout new talent, promote vacancies and share knowledge an skills.

The Welsh Technology Industry by the Numbers

There are approximately 4,000 technology businesses in Wales, employing an estimated 40,000 people.

The technology sector in Wales was creating new jobs at a rate higher than anywhere else in the UK, with an 83% rise in employment since 2010, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Welsh technology businesses contribute £8.5bn (8.53%) towards Welsh turnover each year.

The Welsh technology sector is also key in attracting investment, with Welsh start-ups attracting nearly £115 million in investment between 2012 – 2018.

In 2020, Wales held its first ever Wales Tech Week, with attendees from more than 15 countries joining the online celebration.

The scheme has been created by Technology Connected, the organisation which promotes and champions the Welsh technology industry and is held in partnership with Working Wales.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected commented;

“For many workers across Wales, there has never been a more uncertain time.

“While industries across the world are struggling, from our latest trend report, we know that the technology industry has proved to be one of the most resilient sectors in Wales, with many continuing to grow and hire.

“Building on the success of the first-ever Wales Tech Week, our new Level Up scheme looks act as a beacon of opportunity and practical advice for those looking to restart or transition into this fast-paced, all-encompassing sector, which now, more than ever, is transforming the way we work and the way we live.

“The future of our economy will be enabled by our technology industry. Our Level Up event is a unique opportunity for people to gain invaluable insight into a career in one of Wales’ brightest industries, and employers a way to directly connect with the Welsh talent pool.

For more information on Level Up please visit the Technology Connected website.