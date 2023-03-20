New Lease Available for Premier Welsh Hotel The Miskin Manor

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is delighted to offer for sale a new lease on the famous Miskin Manor Hotel, Pontyclun, with a guide price of £700,000 and an annual rent of £300,000.

Set in the heart of the Welsh countryside, within 18-acres of award-winning grounds, Miskin Manor Hotel boasts a rich history dating back to the 10th century. The Grade II listed manor has been home to numerous owners over the years, including the Prince of Glamorgan’s daughter and Judge Gwilym Williams, a statue of whom stands outside the national law courts in Cardiff.

In 1985, the property was transformed into the country manor house hotel it is today and under the ownership of the Rosenberg family for the past 26 years, it has become one of South Wales premier hotels and wedding venues. The hotel comprises 40 individually designed bedrooms and extensive conference and events facilities, award-winning restaurant and three helipads.

“This is a rare opportunity for a buyer to acquire the leasehold interest in a significant and famed country house hotel near Cardiff city centre, with excellent transport links. Over the past 26 years the Rosenburg family have worked tirelessly to create a superb 4-star hotel with award winning gardens, a premier health club and high-quality restaurant, with great success. The hotel is also the first in South Wales to receive the Green Key Award for their efforts in sustainability, something dictating the spending habits of more and more customers.

