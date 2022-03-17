New Jobs as Tredegar Engineering Firm Invests in Future

M&J Europe is expanding its Tredegar base as the engineering firm looks to move into new markets and create jobs.

Supported by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE, M&J is adding a new factory unit, offices and workshops to its headquarters in Tafarnaubach in a major seven-figure investment. An eco-friendly biomass boiler will provide heating for the new complex, and new Water Jet cutter and CNC Milling equipment will increase the scope of services on offer.

UKSE has contributed a loan of £100,000 to the project, following similar funding to assist M&J’s successful 2017 expansion.

The business plan predicts increasing the workforce from the present 32 to 50 within the next three years.

The family-run business services top companies around the world including Tata Steel, Amazon, Kerry Ingredients and Yeo Valley, installing and maintaining automated conveyor systems and providing engineering solutions.

Joint Managing Director Chris Garland explained that the new equipment will mean M&J Europe can offer an increased range of fabrication and engineering services:

While we still focus on our core skills of design-and-build control and automation, we are expanding the engineering and fabrication services and will now be able to manufacture more products in-house.”

As well as additional factory space and storage, the development will add offices and seven workshops, some of which will be available to local enterprises to rent, with the aim of creating a business community.

M&J Europe was set up in 1990 by Jasmin, Mike and Chris Garland and has grown into a multi-million-pound business. UKSE has been involved from the start, providing funding for growth and ongoing support.

UKSE has been important to us and we are grateful for their input over the years,” said Mike Garland. “They have been with us since the business launched and have not only been a source of financial support, but also advice and counsel at critical times in the development of the company.”

Martin Palmer UKSE Regional Executive in Wales said: