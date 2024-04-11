New Innovation Directory of Life Sciences Innovation Organisations in Wales Launched

Life Sciences Hub Wales has launched its Innovation Directory for Wales allowing users to effortlessly search and filter through an extensive list of organisations in Wales found within its thriving innovation ecosystem.

From life sciences companies delivering cutting-edge technology to public and third sector organisations offering vital support services, Wales has a complex and rich innovation landscape. However, the vast number of organisations out there can make it challenging to navigate. Life Sciences Hub Wales’ new Innovation Directory lets you easily search and find the information, services and support you need.

The Innovation Directory is free to access and features over 260 life sciences-related organisations based in Wales, along with:

Innovation support organisations offering information, advice and guidance

Health and social care organisations including Health Boards, Regional Partnership Boards and arm’s length bodies

Academic institutions

Government organisations such as the Development Bank of Wales

Each entry contains a summary of the organisation and its purpose and can be filtered with parameters including location, sector, services offered and specialisms.

The Innovation Directory is currently in its BETA phase and will be continually updated and expanding to keep pace with Wales’ evolving life sciences landscape.

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer at Life Sciences Hub Wales, said:

“Wales is home to a multitude of incredible life sciences organisations all helping to propel vital innovation to the frontline of care. Our new Innovation Directory reflects this, while signposting you to the right people – whether you need support with funding, manufacturing, guidance or research.”

The innovation directory can be accessed here: Innovation Directory – Wales | Life Sciences (lshubwales.com)

For more information or to feature in the directory, contact [email protected].