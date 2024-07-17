Chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales is Re-Appointed

Life Sciences Hub Wales has announced the re-appointment of Dr Chris Martin, DL, as Chair.

Dr Martin has served as Chair since Augst 2021 and had previously held the position of Vice Chair since 2017.

Life Sciences Hub said that Dr Martin, a distinguished pharmacist and former Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board, had been instrumental in driving forward innovation within the organisation. It said his deep understanding of the life sciences sector and strategic vision had contributed significantly to Life Sciences Hub Wales’ mission to foster health, care, and wellbeing innovation across Wales.

Under Dr Martin’s leadership, Life Sciences Hub Wales has strengthened its role as a critical partner to NHS Wales and a hub for industry collaboration, supporting initiatives that drive economic growth and improve healthcare outcomes throughout the region.

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Life Sciences Hub Wales, said:

“We’re privileged to have Chris at the helm once again. His strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to our mission will ensure that Life Sciences Hub Wales continues to thrive as a catalyst for innovation in health and care.”

Dr Chris Martin said: