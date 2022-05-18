New Industry Wales Chair Appointed

Professor Keith Ridgway CBE has been appointed as the new Chair of Industry Wales, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, has announced.

Industry Wales, an arm’s length Welsh Government body, is responsible for providing specialist advice and working directly with industry to support technology and manufacturing businesses in Wales to thrive on a global stage.

The new Chair will ensure Industry Wales continues to deliver against its remit letter and business plan in support of the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government, and drive its activities in relation to manufacturing, skills, decarbonisation, automation, and localising supply chain opportunities to improve local economic activity, aligned to the vision set out in the Welsh Government’s Manufacturing Action Plan.

Professor Ridgway has served as the interim Chair of Industry Wales since September 2020. He will assume the position on a substantive basis on 2 June 2022, serving for a three-year term. The role is remunerated at £337 per day based on a time commitment of up to 24 days per annum.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Professor Keith Ridgway to this important role. I am confident that under Professor Ridgway’s leadership, Industry Wales will continue to play a key role in supporting the future development of the manufacturing sector in Wales. “The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring Welsh industry can capitalise on the enormous opportunities that come from industrial decarbonisation. “As a leading nation for developing next generation technologies, Wales is at the forefront of nurturing the new industries of the future. By ensuring we have the skilled workforce we need, we will be in a prime position to create the new green jobs of the future, which will help us further develop the Welsh economy for the benefit of people across Wales.”

Professor Keith Ridgway CBE said:

“I am very pleased and proud to accept this appointment. I have enjoyed working as Interim Chair of Industry Wales and look forward to working with the Minister and the team in the future. It is an exciting time with both challenges and great opportunities for industry in Wales.”

The appointment, made by the Economy Minister, follows the conclusion of a full Public Appointment process and recommendation by the Assessment Advisory Panel. The appointment has been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for the political activity of appointees (if any declared) to be published. No such political activities have been declared by the appointee.