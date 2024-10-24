Cardiff Business   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Cardiff Business Club-Leaderboard ad
24 October 2024
Cardiff

New Incentive Allows Cardiff Homebuyers to Boost their Deposit

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Bellway is helping homebuyers in the Cardiff area by offering a deposit contribution of up to £19,800 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties.

The incentive, whereby the developer will provide up to 3% of the purchase price to boost the buyers’ deposit, runs until Thursday 31 October.

The offer is available on selected plots at Coed Derw in Llantwit Fardre, Longwood Grange in Lisvane and Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr in Radyr.

Daniel Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said:

“This is an incredible offer which is specifically designed to help prospective homebuyers buy the energy-efficient new-build home they have dreamed of but without having to save for years for a large deposit.

“The incentive, which is open to purchasers who make a reservation on selected plots before the deadline day of 31 October, will allow buyers to take advantage of a significant boost to their deposit which will help bring their monthly mortgage payments down.

“This can make the crucial difference and bring a new home within the budget of more and more people.

“We would encourage anyone who might benefit from this deposit contribution to get in touch. Our expert staff will explain the details and guide them through the process, which could see them achieving their goal of homeownership much sooner than they thought possible.”



Columns & Features:
Newport
4 October 2024

Why Corporates Should Support Communities Beyond their Doorstep
Newport
4 October 2024

The Power of the Network for Community Transformation
Newport
4 October 2024

Time, Talent, and Treasure – Rethinking Business Support for Communities
Cardiff
4 October 2024

Kickstarting Change Through Football and Business Partnerships

More Cardiff Capital Region Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //