New Incentive Allows Cardiff Homebuyers to Boost their Deposit

Bellway is helping homebuyers in the Cardiff area by offering a deposit contribution of up to £19,800 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties.

The incentive, whereby the developer will provide up to 3% of the purchase price to boost the buyers’ deposit, runs until Thursday 31 October.

The offer is available on selected plots at Coed Derw in Llantwit Fardre, Longwood Grange in Lisvane and Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr in Radyr.

Daniel Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said: