New Incentive Allows Cardiff Homebuyers to Boost their Deposit

Bellway is helping homebuyers in the Cardiff area by offering a deposit contribution of up to £19,800 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties.
The incentive, whereby the developer will provide up to 3% of the purchase price to boost the buyers’ deposit, runs until Thursday 31 October.
The offer is available on selected plots at Coed Derw in Llantwit Fardre, Longwood Grange in Lisvane and Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr in Radyr.
Daniel Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said:
“This is an incredible offer which is specifically designed to help prospective homebuyers buy the energy-efficient new-build home they have dreamed of but without having to save for years for a large deposit.
“The incentive, which is open to purchasers who make a reservation on selected plots before the deadline day of 31 October, will allow buyers to take advantage of a significant boost to their deposit which will help bring their monthly mortgage payments down.
“This can make the crucial difference and bring a new home within the budget of more and more people.
“We would encourage anyone who might benefit from this deposit contribution to get in touch. Our expert staff will explain the details and guide them through the process, which could see them achieving their goal of homeownership much sooner than they thought possible.”