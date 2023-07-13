New Image Shows Kingsway Office Construction Progress

Four storeys above street level have now been constructed as building work continues on a major new development in Swansea city centre.

With construction earmarked for completion in early 2024, the office development at 71/72 Kingsway will provide space for 600 workers in sectors like tech and digital once it’s up and running.

Developed by Swansea Council, Bouygues UK are main contactors for the scheme, which is taking shape at the site of the former Oceana nightclub.

The building will include unique internal and external public spaces with a reception area, balconies, a green rooftop terrace, atriums, dedicated event areas, meeting spaces and food, beverage and retail outlets.

Estimated to be worth £32.6m a year to Swansea’s economy once operational, the finished office development will be made up of five storeys above street level and two basement levels.

As well as 114,000 square feet of commercial floor space featuring flexible co-working and networking opportunities, a new link between Oxford Street and The Kingsway is also being constructed. Plenty of new greenery will be introduced as part of that link.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“There’s a shortage of modern, flexible office space of this kind in Swansea, so this development will cater for demand from the business community which continues to be very high despite the pandemic having led to more home working. “Now that construction progress on site is more visible, discussions with potential tenants are advancing and marketing of spaces under construction there will soon be ramped up. “Not only will this development benefit the businesses that take up tenancies there, but it will also benefit the city centre as a whole as more workers there means more money being spent in our shops, restaurants, pubs and other businesses. “The development will also feature high standards of energy-efficiency and sustainability, with its design having been recognised for environmental excellence.”

The marketing and letting agents for the scheme are JLL and Avison Young, who can provide further information and current availability on request.

The 71/72 Kingsway scheme is being part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal and supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

It will include solar panels on top of the building, underfloor heating and heat recovery systems to minimise energy use.

There will also be a rainwater capture feature, helping with water supply to plants and trees in and around the building. The green roof will reduce rainwater run-off, saving water consumption within the scheme.