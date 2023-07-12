New HR Manager for Expanding Accountancy Firm

Ashmole & Co is delighted to announce the appointment of Eirian Evans as the Human Resources Manager for the expanding accountancy firm.

Eirian, who lives in Hermon, Cynwyl Elfed, joined Ashmole & Co in 2018 as the Payroll Manager and is based in the Carmarthen office. She has qualifications in Accounting, Payroll Administration, Payroll Management, Pensions Administration and Human Resources.

As the Payroll and HR Manager, Eirian’s day to day duties include dealing with the HR matters that arise with Ashmole & Co’s staff as well as payroll queries and processing payroll. She also has to make sure she is up to date with all legislation changes which happen frequently.

Sharon George, Ashmole & Co Partner in the Carmarthen office, said:

“With over 100 staff working for Ashmole & Co across south, mid and west Wales, thanks to our successful expansion over recent years, we felt it was the best decision to have a qualified member of staff manage our human resources internally. We are very lucky that Eirian has agreed to take on this extra role and responsibility on top of her payroll duties.”

On becoming the Payroll and HR Manager Eirian said:

“Job satisfaction for me is a happy workforce when it comes to the HR element of my role and client satisfaction when I’m dealing with clients’ payroll accounts. Since Covid 19 businesses’ needs have changed and we are seeing a higher demand for quicker outcomes. We have to be responsive to these changes and ahead of the game.”

Eirian grew up on a beef and sheep farm. With her husband and two children, they have a small flock of sheep. In her spare time she loves to be outdoors. She is the Treasurer for Llandysul Agricultural Society and Show and trains with Sharks KMA kickboxing in Carmarthen.