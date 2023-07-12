New Team to Tackle Carbon Emissions in Torfaen

A new team has been appointed by Torfaen Council to help reduce carbon emissions which are a major contributor to climate change.

The Welsh Government has given local authorities the target of becoming net carbon zero by 2030, with all communities to become net carbon zero by 2050.

Net carbon zero is where there is a balance between the carbon emitted into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it. This can be done by reducing emissions and increasing carbon capture through industrial processes and protecting ecosystems like forests, wildflower meadows and peatbogs.

The council is well on its way to reducing and offsetting its own carbon emissions by introducing new electric vehicles, installing renewable energy sources and making buildings, include schools, more energy efficient.

Two new officers have now been appointed to help residents, communities and businesses meet the 2050 net zero target. The posts have received funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for two years.

Gary Meale is Torfaen Council’s new Community Decarbonisation Officer and will support community organisations to assess their carbon footprint, secure funding for zero carbon energy alternatives and improve local biodiversity.

He will also support Torfaen Council’s Climate Ambassador Network to identify local issues and solutions.

Kate Brayford is the council’s new Business Decarbonisation Officer and will be the point of contact for any business looking for funding or non-financial support to reduce and offset emissions.

Gary said:

“This role is about getting people to start thinking about the 2050 target and to start making changes now. I will be working with community organisations but my remit includes helping vulnerable residents to access efficient and cost-effective energy.”

Kate said:

“I’m really excited about this role which involves supporting all Businesses in Torfaen reduce their carbon emissions and working towards our 2050 net zero target.”

Councillor Mandy Owen, Executive Member for Environment, said: