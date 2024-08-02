New How-To Guide to Help Academics and Industry Experts Engage with Government Science Systems

The Government Office for Science is launching its new online guide for academic engagement today. The website highlights the various opportunities available for academics, industry professionals and scientific experts to get involved and share their expertise with government.

Excellent science and evidence are at the heart of policymaking and this new website encourages academics and industry experts to work collaboratively with the government to share their expertise.

There is information for people at all stages of their career depending on their experience and expertise. There are also different routes depending on, for example, time commitment, ensuring that there is something available for everyone.

The opportunities available extend from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) apprenticeships right through to Scientific Advisory Committees and Councils (SACs).

Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Dame Angela McLean, is keen for individuals to get involved where they can.

She said:

“This website page is a one-stop shop for those wanting to explore new ways of sharing their knowledge and expertise with government. There is an opportunity for everyone, and we are keen to encourage those at all levels to get involved. “With this new page comes the opportunity for those with scientific knowledge to collaborate with the government, supporting our aim to become a more scientific Civil Service and to ensure scientific evidence is available to inform government decision-making.”

Through collaboration with government, academic and industry experts can help shape policies informed by the best scientific knowledge, which can help address some of today’s great global challenges.

We are also interested in hearing from academics about their views on interacting with government. They can share their views here. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on 16 August 2024.