New Homes in North Wales Launching Off Plan

New homes in Rossett are being released for sale “off plan” in response to demand.

Castle Green Homes is building on a 15-acre site on Rossett Road, allocated for housing in the Local Development Plan.

A small number of the 99 private sale properties are initially available to reserve at Trevalyn Place.

Priority access is being given to those who have registered interest in the homes.

Potential purchasers are encouraged to create a Willow account via the homebuilder’s website, where they will be able to view the homes virtually and compare and select specification choices to create a digital twin of the property they want to purchase.

Sales director for Castle Green Homes Sian Pitt said:

“The new homes we’re building in Rossett have been long-awaited. We’d built a strong database of more than 500 people who’d enquired about the properties and in the last six weeks have added a further 200 names to the list of potential purchasers. “Many of them have already been exploring the homes virtually via our website and have created Willow accounts, enabling them to select their favourite house types. People with a Willow account will soon be able to explore the specification options available and create a digital twin of their home online wherever and whenever they want to even before they’ve reserved without having to come into the sales office. They’ll even be able to reserve their new home online.”

The homes will initially be available to reserve “off plan”, with show homes due to open in early 2025.

Community investment agreed during the planning process includes local schools sharing around £900,000, with the funding to be distributed via the local authority.

During the planning process, drainage experts at Wrexham County Borough Council, Welsh Water and National Resources Wales were consulted and a comprehensive Flood Risk Assessment carried out.