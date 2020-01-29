New Health Technology News Channel set to Launch in Wales

Next month will see the launch of Health Tech Wales , a dedicated news channel for the growing Health Technology industry.

In partnership with Life Sciences Hub Wales, the new channel has been produced to create a one-stop shop for the ongoing developments within the fast-growing health tech sector in Wales.

Together with Life Sciences Hub Wales, support partners Health Technology Wales and Cardiff Capital Region will also be providing regular updates relating to the ongoing developments within the Health Tech industry.

Established expert columnists, monthly podcasts, an email newsletter, regular features and events are just some of the features that will be available on the news channel.

The launch of the new section follows Business News Wales’ campaign to scale up its regional and industry offering, through the creation of more targeted news channels.

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO, Life Sciences Hub Wales, commented:

“The launch of this new channel provides us with a substantial platform from which we can communicate with the business community and industry partners. We totally understand the importance of developing collaborative working partnerships and look forward to engaging with the Welsh business network.”

Dr Susan Myles, Health Technology Wales Director commented:

“We’re excited to be a partner in this new channel for the health technology industry. It’s our role to provide a national approach to the identification, appraisal and adoption of non-medicine health and care technologies. Furthering collaboration between care systems and industry is essential to make a real difference to people’s lives in Wales and this new platform is a welcome opportunity to create beneficial cross-sector relationships.”

Mark Powney, MD at Business News Wales, commented:

“There is a great deal of progression and momentum within the world of Health Tech right now in Wales, however many businesses across Wales have yet to realise the opportunities that this may offer them, and this is where Business News Wales can make a big impact.

If your business would like to get involved in this new channel contact [email protected]