New ‘Health and Safety Uncut’ Podcast Deals with Asbestos

British Safety Council has released the second episode of its new podcast, Health and Safety Uncut, which takes a timely look at the ongoing issues with asbestos.

24 November marked 25 years since all forms of asbestos were banned in the UK, although it remains the largest cause of work-related deaths in Great Britain, with around 5,000 people dying every year from related diseases, according to the HSE.

Hosted by Shaun Davis, Group Director of Safety, Health and Wellbeing at Belron International, the episode is called ‘Asbestos management: time to improve the skills base’ and features Colette Willoughby, Director and Asbestos Compliance Consultant at The National Organisation of Asbestos Consultants.

Colette and Shaun discuss a broad variety of questions around asbestos, including the health impacts of asbestos exposure, ongoing issues of regulation in the field and why asbestos cannot simply be regarded as an historical problem. The episode also discusses real life cases of asbestos exposure and offers tips on monitoring asbestos levels and guidance for employers.

Paul Fakley, Engagement Director at British Safety Council, commented:

“Health and Safety Uncut is a great way to get under the skin of health, safety and wellbeing issues. Whether you’re looking for new insights and information from experts and specialists, want to broaden your knowledge, or simply hear something new and engaging about health, safety and wellbeing issues, this podcast is for you.”

Health and Safety Uncut features leading industry experts and takes a deep dive into a wide range of topics, from neurodiversity in the workplace to the dangers of asbestos, how to prevent musculoskeletal disorders and issues relating to drugs and alcohol at work.

Listeners can listen and subscribe to each new episode of Health and Safety Uncut, which are released on the first Monday of each month, here: https://open.spotify.com/show/19ZT9Cb03WmVNaVIU77HIM