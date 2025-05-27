New Head Chef Appointed at Palé Hall as Hotel Unveils New Dining Experiences

Palé Hall Hotel, the five-star country house retreat on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, has announced the appointment of Edward Marsh as Head Chef and unveiled a new chapter for fine dining at the hotel, rooted in local ingredients and seasonality.

With the launch of four and six course tasting menus, and the opening of a new private dining space, ‘Hearth', Marsh brings a confident and creative culinary vision to this celebrated Welsh destination.

Marsh joins Palé Hall following his most recent position at the Exclusive Collection's Manor House Hotel in Castle Combe, where he climbed from sous chef to head chef. During his tenure, the restaurant retained its Michelin star for three consecutive years and achieved its fourth AA Rosette. He currently serves as captain of the English National Culinary Team, a prestigious role that reflects his commitment to excellence and his influence on the broader hospitality industry.

Now at the helm of the Henry Robertson Dining Room which holds a Michelin Green Star for sustainability, Marsh has introduced seasonal tasting menus that celebrate both precision and produce. Guests can now choose between four and six course menus, each dish designed to showcase exemplary technique, thoughtful balance and a deep respect for local, seasonal ingredients.

Marsh has also introduced a fresh approach to lunch at Palé Hall, offering a shorter seasonal menu to complement the hotel’s more formal dinner service. Afternoon Tea remains a highlight of the guest experience, with Marsh lending his own creative touch to the offering through a new selection of delicate patisserie.

Coinciding with the new menus is the unveiling of Hearth, Palé Hall's newly reimagined private dining room. Once the original kitchen of the house, built in 1871, the space has been artfully restored to its roots. At its centre stands the original cast iron hearth, now complemented by a new cooking station set within the dramatic bay window, designed to host interactive chef’s table experiences.

The room is anchored by a bespoke timber dining table that adapts in form, oval for groups up to sixteen or circular for more intimate gatherings. A wine display wall completes the space, showcasing a selection of fine wines and incorporating a discreet service counter where a dedicated sommelier can prepare and pour wine exclusively for guests dining in Hearth.

Chef Edward Marsh comments: