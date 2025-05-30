New Grant Scheme Launches to Empower Newport’s Community Groups

A major new funding opportunity has opened for Newport’s charities, community groups, social enterprises, voluntary organisations, and schools, offering fresh support to help strengthen local communities and deliver meaningful change.

The Newport Community Development Grant Scheme, administered by What Impact on behalf of the council, is now accepting applications for projects that make a difference in five key areas:

Community building

Crime prevention

Breaking down barriers to opportunity

Environmental education

Welsh culture preservation

Schools are also invited to apply for grants supporting extracurricular activities that provide added value beyond the standard curriculum — giving young people new opportunities to engage, learn, and thrive in these priority areas.

This year’s scheme builds on the success of last year’s programme, which saw cultural, heritage, and sporting projects across Newport come to life thanks to similar funding. Once again, sports clubs will be eligible to apply, ensuring continued support for grassroots sports and physical activity initiatives.

When and How to Apply

Applications will be accepted in two waves:

First window: open now until Thursday, 12 June, with the goal of starting funded projects from July.

Second window: opening in September and closing in October, with all funded activities to be completed by February 2026.

Detailed eligibility criteria and guidance are available on the What Impact website. To register your interest, apply, or secure a place at one of the upcoming support sessions, email the team at newport@whatimpact.com.

The funding behind the scheme comes from the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which is designed to help communities level up and tackle local priorities.

By offering targeted grants, this scheme aims to empower Newport’s communities — supporting projects that promote social connection, reduce inequalities, protect the environment, and celebrate Welsh culture.

For Newport’s diverse network of community groups, schools, and grassroots organisations, this is a valuable chance to secure funding that can make a real and lasting impact. Whether you’re planning a new environmental workshop, a local heritage initiative, or a programme to break down social barriers, now is the time to apply and help shape a brighter future for Newport.