New Fly-Through Video Showcases Landmark Swansea Office Scheme

A stunning new fly-through video of a landmark office development in Swansea city centre has been released.

The video shows how the inside and outside of the 71/72 Kingsway scheme will look once construction is complete.

It includes conceptual footage of the reception area, office spaces, balconies, networking areas and rooftop terrace with views over Swansea Bay.

Developed by Swansea Council, the development at the former Oceana nightclub site is being specifically targeted at the digital, tech and creative sectors.

JLL and Avison Young are the letting and marketing agents for the scheme.

Main contractor Bouygues UK is making considerable progress on the seven-storey development, with construction earmarked for completion in early 2024.

The development will provide space for 600 jobs, be worth £32.6m a year to Swansea’s economy and include a new link between Oxford Street and The Kingsway.

Designed by Architecture 00, the 104,000 square foot scheme includes innovative public spaces with specific areas of the building being offered to the open market to let. These are made up of over 47,000 square feet of Grade A office space, as well as retail, food and beverage spaces, an event hall, and flexible and serviced workspaces.

Delivery and funding is being led by Swansea Council, with the development also being part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal and supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

The release of the new fly-through video follows-on from the availability of a 71/72 Kingsway marketing brochure, as marketing of the spaces for businesses there is ramped-up.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The site of this development had been a hole in the ground for several years since the former Oceana nightclub site was demolished, but now construction of a state-of-the-art new office scheme is taking place there. “This is great for Swansea not just because it will further improve the look and feel of The Kingsway following a major investment there, but also because the development will provide space for 600 jobs and help keep Swansea’s talented tech, digital and creative sector businesses in the city.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“The retention of talented businesses at an innovative new development in the city centre is important as it will boost our city’s economy while also creating more footfall and spending for other city centre businesses like shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs. “We’re already in positive discussions with a number of potential tenants, and anticipate the fly-through video will lead to even more interest in this development from the business community.”

The scheme will include solar panels on top of the building, as well as heat recovery systems to minimise energy use and a rainwater capture feature to help with water supply to plants and trees in and around the development. It will also include 69 bike spaces and electric bike charging as well as extensive shower and changing facilities.

Businesses interested in finding out more or requesting a copy of the marketing brochure are asked to contact either Rhydian Morris on [email protected] or Chris Terry on [email protected]