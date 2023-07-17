New Figures Show Swansea Arena First Year Success

New figures show close to a quarter of a million visits were made to Swansea Arena in its first year of operation.

Developed by Swansea Council as part of the city’s Copr Bay district, the arena is run by Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG).

Over 241,000 people enjoyed ticketed events, conferences, exhibitions, banquets, graduations and creative learning events at the venue up to March 2023.

The Hollywood Vampires – including Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper – were the most recent stars to take to the stage at the venue last Friday evening.

The Proclaimers and Busted are among the stars due to perform at the arena in the coming months.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, over 183,000 tickets were sold for ticketed events there.

The new figures also show a 78.9% occupancy on ticketed shows for the 2022/2023 financial year, which exceeded a projection of 65% for the arena’s first year of operation.

The arena development is part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“The arena has been an outstanding success since it first opened. “As well as attracting so many stars from the worlds of music, comedy and theatre, it’s also provided a state-of-the-art new space for conferences, exhibitions, banquets and other events. “Complementing our other cultural venues like the Grand Theatre and the Brangwyn Hall, this means there’s more choice than ever when it comes to shows and concerts for local people and visitors to enjoy in Swansea. “The arena, as well as the new coastal park and bridge, are part of an ongoing regeneration story worth over £1bn that’s transforming Swansea, creating jobs, boosting our economy and giving local people more opportunities.”

Lisa Mart, Ambassador Theatre Group’s Swansea Arena Manager, said:

“Opening a new entertainment venue is a massive feat – creating a team and operation from scratch, building a brand and audience, and encouraging promoters and corporate professionals to bring their events to somewhere beyond the usual established tour stops and conference spaces takes time. “We are therefore over the moon that our hard work so far has resulted in such an encouraging first year of operation in challenging conditions, with repeat business already booked in. “We are so grateful to the local community who have continued to buy tickets and are proving to the wider industry that Swansea absolutely is worthy of a tour date, and to our local partners who have been so supportive and welcoming. Year two is already showing quick growth – so we can’t wait to get to peak programme over the next few years.”

The new figures also show that 32 creative learning events were held at the arena between March 2022 and March 2023 for the benefit of local people, as well as 45 days of conferences, exhibitions, banquets and graduations.

Other shows taking place at the arena in the coming months include emerging alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, Sarah Millican as part of her Late Bloomer tour, renowned TV astrophysicist Professor Brian Cox, as well as return visits from West End sensation SIX and Michael McIntyre.

A world ranking BetVictor snooker shoot-out tournament is also confirmed for the venue from December 6 to December 9.