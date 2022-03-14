New Export Programme Launches to Support Wales’ Fastest Growing Tech Firms

In 2019, Welsh firms exported £17.8bn, but only 5% of Welsh companies were exporting.

Now a new Technology Export Cluster Programme has been launched to accelerate the ability of tech firms in Wales, providing export advice and support from leading experts and peers.

Following a rigorous procurement process in 2021 the contract to run this new programme was awarded to a consortia partnership that includes Impact Innovation, Tramshed Tech and Business News Wales.

The initiative is one of a series of Welsh Government initiatives supporting the export action plan for Wales and is designed to develop a sustainable exporting sector in Wales.

The programme is open to ambitious Welsh technology businesses at all stages of their exporting journey, from new and inexperienced exporters who want to take their products to a global audience, to seasoned exporters who want to grow their revenues.

The current cohort of businesses includes Yoello, Object Matrix, Virtus Tech, Delio, Surple, ShipShape, Jiva.ai, Quote on Site, SW7 Academy, Reworking, Wolfberry and Thinqi.

Kate Methuen-Ley, Programme Manager for the Technology Export Cluster Programme said:

“The programme is one of a series of new Welsh Government initiatives that are supporting the export action plan for Wales. It’s a plan that aims to create a strong, vibrant and sustainable exporting sector, strengthen the Welsh economy, create jobs, and bring Wales to the world. “The overall objective of the Technology Export Cluster Programme is to create growth for the member businesses by giving them the tools and support to effectively tap into overseas markets. For tech businesses, it’s not always obvious to export – it’s not like putting something on a ship and sailing it to another country,” she said

There will be sessions on key topics, such as identifying export opportunities and building overseas networks. Furthermore peer-to-peer events and networking will allow businesses on the programme to really drill into the more specific export challenges and opportunities they might have