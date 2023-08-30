New Ebbw Vale Hybrid Scheme Fully Let

Property consultants Alder King have delivered 100% occupancy at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s new Lime Avenue scheme in Ebbw Vale.

The double terrace scheme of hybrid office and warehouse units is now home to three innovative businesses, each bringing new investment and opportunities to the northern valleys of South Wales.

Alder King advised the Council on the first phase of the scheme, helping it secure the letting of Units 1-4 to the French multi-national company Thales.

Alder King was subsequently appointed to market Units 5-8 in the second terrace and has now successfully let all four units to two expanding businesses.

Units 7 and 8, which combined provide 4,705 sq ft of accommodation, have been let to the digital manufacturer Apex Additive Technologies on a 8 year term. Apex is establishing a digital manufacturing centre of excellence at Lime Avenue, offering a one stop shop for the advanced manufacturing of metallic components and building a highly-skilled additive manufacturing workforce in the area.

Units 5 and 6 have been let to the Dublin-headquartered PNR Pharma, a pharmaceutical consultancy specialising in commercial and clinical trial products. The property is the company’s new UK base, offering Qualified Person (QP) consultancy, GAP analysis and remediation advice, as well as batch certification of clinical and commercial supplies for the UK market. It has taken the two units, totalling 5,524 sq ft, on a new 10 year term, and has relocated from its previous facility at Nant-y-Bwch in Tredegar.

Alex Kaine of Alder King’s Cardiff office said: