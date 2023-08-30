Third of Managers of Hybrid Teams Feel They Need to Prove Their Worth When Working from Home

An international study from Insights Learning & Development, among 3,000 office workers across Europe and North America, has found that managers of hybrid teams see multiple benefits to this new working arrangement.

These include improved team performance, improved team agility and increased ability to deliver on objectives.

However, on a personal level, many managers highlighted the need for more support. Almost one-third (30%) of these managers feel they need to prove their worth when working from home – significantly higher than the non-management population.

Over a quarter (27%) fear they will be less visible working between home and office, therefore their contribution less valued. One-in-five of the managers questioned reported struggling with feelings of loneliness.

Making strong connections with team members and onboarding new colleagues were identified as the most challenging aspects of a hybrid team for managers, with 76% citing this as challenging.

Investing in support for managers

Worryingly only 19% say their company invests in leaders who can properly support and motivate hybrid teams.

Managers of hybrid teams are particularly seeking support to connect with their team, get feedback on their own performance, training in digital collaboration tools and relationship building.

Marcus Wylie, Head of Culture at Insights Learning and Development said:

“It is clear that managers see many fantastic opportunities arising from hybrid working for their teams, which when correctly harnessed could enable organisations to be even more collaborative, innovative and productive. From our own experience at Insights, we know that sharing time between home and office gives our people more focused time to work on projects and greater flexibility to spend precious time with family and friends. “However, managers are also not immune from insecurity and a mistaken belief that they need to prove themselves when regularly working from home because they are not visible. Simply because you’re a manager, it doesn’t mean you’re automatically equipped to deal with the many challenges of managing a hybrid team. “Nurturing a strong culture of trust, where every employee feels psychologically safe, is essential to help managers of hybrid teams feel valued, supported, and able to raise any concerns. More specific training is also needed for hybrid managers to be able to deal with this complicated new dynamic. “Investing in development programmes, including awareness training, can enable leaders to better understand themselves and others, and further understand the preferences and ways in which the team works best.”

Reaping the team benefits of hybrid working

42% of managers questioned stated that delivering objectives is easier in hybrid teams (only 9% reported a negative impact), while half think that hybrid has positively impacted team performance and agility (only 14% reported a negative impact).

More than one-third (36%) said how they learn and develop has become easier since working in a hybrid team and that sharing ideas and suggesting improvements has also become easier (37%).

In terms of personal benefits, 47% feel they have more time due to less commuting.

Importantly negative impacts reported in all of the areas above were very low.

