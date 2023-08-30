FlixBus Unveils New Welsh Coach to Celebrate New Routes

Global leader in coach travel FlixBus has unveiled a specially designed coach for Wales to celebrate new routes launching between Welsh cities, Bristol, London and London Airports in time for the summer holidays.

The eye-catching vehicle, which will be among its usual green fleet, has been decorated with the Welsh flag, as well as iconic symbols of Wales, including Yr Wyddfa and Castell Coch.

The vehicle will be seen on new routes between Swansea, Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport and Port Talbot, with tickets starting from just £2.99.

The travel tech company will also begin new regular daily connections between Wales, Bristol, London Heathrow and London Gatwick Airports.

With airports increasing fees for parking and car drop offs, the sustainable coach network aims to help passengers travel for less.

“This summer is the perfect time to be launching our network to more Welsh cities than ever before, and we’re delighted to expanding our offering to offer frequent, affordable airport transfer options for our passengers,” said Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus in the UK.

The new routes will be delivered by FlixBus’s new operator partner Newport Transport, based in South Wales, with more services due to launch later this year.

Scott Pearson, Managing Director of Newport Transport said:

“We’re very proud of our heritage and we’re delighted to be flying the flag for Wales as part of the FlixBus network.”

FlixBus, which providers passengers with journeys to over 5,000 destinations in 42 countries, also offers direct coach services to continental Europe, with its Bristol to Amsterdam route launching last month.

“We believe travel is for everyone, and our mission is to grow to become the largest coach network in the country in the next five years. From supporting tourism into the UK, staycations and day trips, or affordable options to major airports, we’re aiming to be the number one choice for passengers,” added Schorling.

The additional routes mean the FlixBus network now serves over 60 destinations across the UK.

Tickets on the new route can be purchased at www.flixbus.co.uk or the FlixBus App.