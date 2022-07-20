New Dulux Academy Facilities Opened at Dulux Decorator Centre, Offering Industry Leading Training to Newport’s Decorators

The iconic Dulux dog has taken a trip to open the newly refurbished Dulux Decorator Centre and brand-new Dulux Academy facilities based in Newport – the first of its kind in Wales.

To celebrate the opening, the renowned Dulux dog was one of the first to set its paws on the store’s new layout and in its new Dulux Academy training facility.

The Dulux Decorator Centre and its new Dulux Academy training facilities give professionals from the surrounding area access to industry leading training, which is delivered by experienced Dulux Academy Skills Development Consultants – providing attendees with knowledge and expertise that gives them a meaningful competitive advantage.

The new facilities offer a full range of Dulux Academy courses, from professional application techniques – like wallpapering and paint spraying – to building colour confidence. The Newport store refurbishment follows on from the successful introduction of similar Dulux Academy facilities within the Dulux Decorator Centre network in Norwich, Altrincham and West Thurrock in 2021 and Scunthorpe earlier this year, with more to follow over the coming months.

David Brooks, Store Manager at the Newport Dulux Decorator Centre, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening the Dulux Academy training facilities in our newly renovated store. “The addition of the Dulux Academy will provide our customers with an opportunity to boost valuable skills and develop their current abilities, with the help of the expert team of trainers. In turn, they can use these services to improve their prospects, and we can’t wait to see their own local businesses thrive.”

Guy Butterworth, Managing Director at Dulux Decorator Centre, comments:

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening our fifth Dulux [email protected] Decorator Centre location. We get a lot of young, trainee painters and decorators coming through our doors who have a real appetite for learning new skills. Having the new facilities on-site will enable greater accessibility to industry leading training to be able to arm the next generation with the skills they need to succeed.”

Since its launch in 2016, the Dulux Academy has helped develop the skills, knowledge and confidence of more than 12,500 trade professionals and is the UK’s first training centre for professional painters and decorators.

Dulux Academy Lead, Vickie Mather, adds:

‘We’re so proud of our partnership with Dulux Decorator Centre, which allows us to increase the accessibility of training and support we can give to the trade and local businesses across the UK. We’re committed to addressing the wider industry skills gap and helping upskill the workforce of the future. These new facilities will help us do just that.”

New address:

Portland St,

Newport

NP20 2DP

Store Opening Times: 7am – 5pm

For more information about Dulux Decorator Centre visit www.duluxdecoratorcentre.co.uk or follow on Twitter @DuluxDecCentre.