New Digital Software Directory to Support Businesses on Their Digital Transformation Journey

Superfast Business Wales, a free advisory service that helps businesses make the most of the latest online technology, has launched a new digital toolkit directory.

Containing 82 pages of the latest online and cloud-based software, the directory has been designed help Welsh businesses find the software and services they can rely on.

Cloud based working offers businesses a variety of benefits as it allows you to set up what is essentially a virtual office, providing management with the flexibility of connecting to your business anywhere, any time.

With the growing number of web-enabled devices used in today's business environment (e.g. smartphones, tablets), access to your data is even easier.

Cloud based software can be very beneficial for businesses that have a remote working policy. It will often encourage collaboration, making it easy for your staff and clients to connect, communicate and share information for better team working.

There is also a natural financial impact, as moving your business to the cloud can also reduce the cost of managing and maintaining your IT systems. Rather than purchasing expensive systems and equipment for your business, you can reduce cost by using the automated resources already in place.

A major concern for every business, regardless of size and industry, is the security of its data, particularly as data breaches and other cybercrimes are becoming more prevalent. The cloud offers many advanced security features that guarantee that data is securely stored and handled.

Jo Roberts, Marketing Manager for Superfast Business Wales commented:

The digital toolkit for businesses, is a directory full of free and paid for software. Tools which are available in the market covering a range of different topics. If you're looking for cyber security options that's in there, if you're looking for sales tools, e-commerce platforms, that's all in there. Social Media Management, Project Management tools, H.R. Tools, CRM systems, productivity tools. There's a whole range of things in there that are all in one easy place that you can refer to. When the pandemic started, there was a need for businesses to move online and move online very quickly. We were inundated with a lot of businesses getting in touch with us and asking for help to do just that. In fact, we delivered over 5,000 additional hours of support during COVID, so we knew that the need was there. It's all about empowering businesses and giving them that information. Many businesses might not necessarily be aware that there are cloud based tools that are out there.

Please note: Whilst all product lists are presented for information and research only, and any recommendations are not designed to be comprehensive or act as a specific endorsement from Superfast Business Wales.