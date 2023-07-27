New Data Shows UK Consumers Waiting a Month for Pension Transfers

My Pension Expert’s 2023 Retirement Fairness Index has uncovered the lengthy delays retirement planners in the UK face waiting for pension pots to be transferred between providers.

The independent retirement advisor analysed data from 3,953 pension transfers that it managed on behalf of clients during the 2022/23 financial year. Measured from the date an application was submitted to a pension provider to when My Pension Expert received confirmation that the fund had been transferred, the analysis revealed that, on average, it took 29 days for ceding companies to move the money.

Delays from ceding companies – pension scheme members’ existing providers – transferring money to an alternative provider can be stressful and financially detrimental for consumers. Some will miss out on better returns as they wait for funds to move between providers, while others are reliant on their pension as their only source of income, so having it tied up in a pending transfer can leave them financially exposed.

Prudential (an average of 18 days per transfer), Clerical Medical (22 days), Reassure (22 days), Sun Life Financial of Canada (23 days), Standard Life (23 days) and Scottish Widows (24 days) were the quickest of the ceding companies when it came to transferring their customers’ funds to a new provider in the last financial year.

XPS Administration (120 days), DHL Pension Department (65 days), Willis Towers Watson (62 days), Nest (60 days), The People’s Pension (59 days) and Scottish Friendly (58 days) were the ceding companies that took the longest average time to transfer funds, according to My Pension Expert’s data.

My Pension Expert is committed to working with the Government and industry bodies to drive a higher level of transparency within the sector and, wherever possible, shortening ceding delays.

Lily Megson, Policy Director at My Pension Expert, said: