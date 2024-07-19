New Commercial Director Targets Sector Dominance for Fire and Security Firm

A fire prevention and security solutions company is set for a new chapter of growth and innovation under the guidance of its new commercial director.
Brynmenyn-based SECUREIT has secured the services of experienced former international chief financial officer, Mike Gahan, who will be closely monitoring the company’s commercial performance.
Before joining SECUREIT, the experienced finance man and private equity investor had a successful career in finance and mergers and acquisitions. He served as the chief financial officer for several profitable businesses both in the UK and overseas. His expertise extends beyond corporate finance; he has also invested in and mentored various businesses at different stages of growth. Recently, he has been running his own Gwent-based property development business and building his bespoke rural family home, alongside engaging in business angel investing and mentoring ambitious business owners.
Mike joins SECUREIT as a part-time commercial director. He said:
“I have used SECUREIT on a number of personal and business projects and found the owner Philip Popham and the team to be great people to work with. When Philip came forward and asked for my help to grow the business, I was happy to get involved as I could see the enormous potential for this quality operation to expand.”
As the newly appointed commercial director, his responsibilities span across strategy, finance, sales, and operations. He has stated that his primary objective is to ensure the business has a solid foundation for growth:
Mike said:
“My main role is to ensure the business has a solid platform for sustainable profitable growth and that we can truly deliver the best service to our customers, whilst advising Philip and the SECUREIT management team on how to grow and expand successfully.
“I have successfully grown businesses, acquired businesses and driven significant value enhancement. I can help the team of industry certified CCTV, fire and security solutions professionals create a growth strategy and ensure we navigate towards successful delivery of our medium to long-term goals.
“I want the company to grow to be the largest fire and security solutions provider in south Wales. Within the next five years I would like to see the company expand to become not only the largest fire prevention, CCTV, monitoring and security installations provider in the region, but to also be recognised as a significant national service provider.”