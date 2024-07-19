New Commercial Director Targets Sector Dominance for Fire and Security Firm

A fire prevention and security solutions company is set for a new chapter of growth and innovation under the guidance of its new commercial director.

Brynmenyn-based SECUREIT has secured the services of experienced former international chief financial officer, Mike Gahan, who will be closely monitoring the company’s commercial performance.

Before joining SECUREIT, the experienced finance man and private equity investor had a successful career in finance and mergers and acquisitions. He served as the chief financial officer for several profitable businesses both in the UK and overseas. His expertise extends beyond corporate finance; he has also invested in and mentored various businesses at different stages of growth. Recently, he has been running his own Gwent-based property development business and building his bespoke rural family home, alongside engaging in business angel investing and mentoring ambitious business owners.

Mike joins SECUREIT as a part-time commercial director. He said:

“I have used SECUREIT on a number of personal and business projects and found the owner Philip Popham and the team to be great people to work with. When Philip came forward and asked for my help to grow the business, I was happy to get involved as I could see the enormous potential for this quality operation to expand.”

As the newly appointed commercial director, his responsibilities span across strategy, finance, sales, and operations. He has stated that his primary objective is to ensure the business has a solid foundation for growth:

Mike said: