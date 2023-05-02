New Clients, New Hires, New Location and New Chapter for Welsh Agency

Bilingual comms agency, Equinox is to open new office in Tramshed Tech following its most profitable year on record (2022) and being crowned CIPR Cymru’s Agency of the Year (2022-23).

So far this year, Equinox has secured 6 pieces of new business and contract extensions with existing clients, including projects with the Wales Coast Path, National Trails, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, HealthWise Wales, BBC TV Licensing and Fly-tipping Action Wales — enabling the agency to expand and restructure as it looks ahead to 2023.

Equinox's vibrant new office space in Tramshed Tech Grangetown will provide an inspiring, collaborative backdrop for this — supporting a series of promotions and new appointments which will accompany the wider move.

First on the list is Rhian Floyd, who is stepping up as Senior Account Manager after five years. As the agency’s Welsh language lead, Rhian specialises in designing and delivering creative bilingual campaigns for her clients.

Meanwhile, Tezni Bancroft-Plummer — Equinox’s accessibility and diversity lead — will move to the role of Senior Account Executive, after 18 months on the team.

Completing the new team structure are Millie Evans and Charlotte Long — who are joining as Account Manager and Account Executive, respectively.

Millie will bring skills in everything from SEO to event management in her new role — after six years’ experience in Education, Government, Manufacturing and B2B comms. Meanwhile, Cardiff University graduate, Charlotte, is joining after completing a successful internship.

Equinox’s growth is not only a result of new business wins. It’s also thanks to the agency’s commitment to delivering excellent output and carving long-term relationships with existing clients, such as Fly-tipping Action Wales (15+ years), STAEDTLER (10+ years) and Savills (10+ years).

This is evidenced by Equinox’s performance at the CIPR Cymru PRide Awards 2022 — which saw the team walk away with six industry awards, including Gold for Best Integrated Campaign, Regional Campaign of the Year, Best Use of Media Relations, Best Staff Wellbeing Initiative and PR Consultancy of the Year.

It’s hoped that Equinox’s new space at Tramshed Tech — and wider addition of exciting new talent to the team — will enable the agency to continue delivering smart, sustainable campaigns to make its clients shine.

It’s all part of the vision of Managing Director, Helen Wild, who has transformed the business since taking on the role in 2018. She said: