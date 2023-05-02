EDF Renewables Opens Cardiff Office to Support Ambitious Growth Plans in Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford has officially opened EDF Renewables UK’s newest office in Cardiff which will support the company’s ambitious growth plans in Wales.

The office opening signifies the company’s continued investment in Wales and to employing a skilled local workforce. The facility, located in the heart of the Welsh capital, will serve as EDF Renewables UK’s central base in South Wales. The office has space for between 10 -15 desks and the potential for additional work stations as the business grows. This is in addition to EDF Renewables existing Service Centre in Aberystwyth which supports the operation of Cemmaes and Llangwyryfon Onshore Wind Farms.

EDF Renewables UK has a significant development pipeline which represents a combined total installed capacity of 2GW of onshore and offshore wind, solar and battery.

CEO of EDF Renewables UK, Matthieu Hue said:

“Wales has the potential to be a world leader in renewable energy generation and we are absolutely committed to playing a significant role in helping develop Wales’ energy potential whilst maximising the long term local benefits. “We are developing all renewable technologies here in Wales. The construction of our £60 million Porth Wen Solar Farm in North Wales is well underway and we have exciting plans for Garn Fach, an 85MW Wind Farm in Powys, and Hirfynydd, a 100MW Renewable Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot including onshore wind, solar and battery as well as two solar projects. We are also progressing plans on our 1GW Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm in the Celtic Sea which has the potential to help transform the region. EDF Renewables UK’s ambitions are aligned with Welsh Government’s climate goals.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: