New Chair Appointed for Life Sciences Hub Wales

Dr Chris Martin becomes the new chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales. He succeeds Professor Sir Mansel Aylward who is stepping down from the role of chair but will continue as a non-executive director on the board.

Dr Martin has been the vice chair of the organisation since 2017 and has been interim chair for the last 18 months. He is also deputy chair of the Bevan Commission, an internationally renowned Welsh health and care think tank.

Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, welcomed the appointment saying:

“I am delighted that Dr Martin is taking up the substantive role of chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales. He brings considerable experience of both the health and economic sectors and has championed the critical role of industry in supporting the NHS Wales’ response to Covid-19. Dr Martin’s appointment will enable Life Sciences Hub Wales to continue ensuring that innovation is a key part in the recovery and transformation of our health and social services. I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks and appreciation to Professor Sir Mansel Aylward who has been instrumental in helping to drive forward innovation in Wales.”

Life Sciences Hub Wales is an arm’s length body of Welsh Government, working to make Wales the place of choice for health, care, and wellbeing innovation – building strategic partnerships between industry, health, and social care.

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are already benefitting from Dr Martin’s leadership through his roles as vice, and currently, interim chair. He brings a real understanding of not only the organisation, but the life sciences sector and with our board will continue to provide us with strategic direction and governance. I, and the team, look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Dr Martin, a pharmacist by background and previously chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: