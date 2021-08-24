Amanda Sater Appointed President of Tennis Wales

Tennis Wales, the national governing body for tennis in Wales has appointed Amanda Sater as its President for a three year period.

Amanda will join the organisation as the third successive female President for the sport which has seen the number of people playing tennis increase during the last 18 months since launching its ‘Tennis Opened Up across Wales’ strategy.

Baroness Sater was awarded a life peerage in 2018 and has served on the boards of several organisations including Addaction, the British Lung Foundation, the Youth Justice Board as well as serving as a magistrate. Amanda was Patron and Chair of StreetGames, the Vice Chair and a trustee of The Queen’s Club and is currently Chair of The Queen’s Club Foundation. Amanda grew up in Wales and pursued a successful career in marketing.

Simon Johnson, Chief Executive of Tennis Wales commented on the appointment“Amanda has a superb professional background which will help us to open tennis up across Wales. Having grown up here in Wales, playing tennis recreationally and then going on to represent Wales as a junior, she has a great wealth of tennis experience to bring to our organisation. It’s a really exciting appointment for us and we’re looking forward to working together to showcase the benefits our sport has to offer people right across Wales”.

Amanda said

“I first learnt to play tennis in Wales and so much of what I learnt then has been important to me in my subsequent career. It gives me huge pleasure to be able to serve Welsh tennis and Tennis Wales so many years later. I am truly honoured and excited to become President for the coming three years.”

Tennis Wales is the national governing body for tennis in Wales, working collaboratively with the LTA and Sport Wales to open tennis up across Wales. The latest insight shows over 116,000 adults played tennis in the last 12 months, and 41,000 children play tennis monthly in Wales. There are over 1,200 tennis courts across Wales for people to enjoy in all 22 Local Authority areas.