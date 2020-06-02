New Cardiff Airport Chair Begins Post

Wayne Harvey, the former Senior Managing Partner for Deloitte Wales, is joining Cardiff Airport as Chairman. Mr Harvey joins the Airport at a challenging time for the aviation industry on a global scale.

Mr Harvey is taking over from the outgoing Chair, Roger Lewis, who was at the helm during achievements over the past five years including passenger growth and the arrival of Qatar Airways flights.

Mr Harvey’s highly successful career has spanned over 35 years, including partnership positions for 26 years in Ernst & Young and then Deloitte. As an Economics graduate and Chartered Accountant, Mr Harvey has a proven track-record of leadership roles in finance and taxation as well as growing new business. He is Chair of the CBI in Wales, having played a pivotal role within the Welsh business community, and is a member of the Princes Trust Wales Advisory Council.

As the new Chair, Mr Harvey will play a significant role at a strategic level, leading the Cardiff Airport Board of Directors in recovery from the global Covid-19 pandemic and working towards delivering and maintaining a successful and sustainable airport for Wales.

He joins as Cardiff Airport passenger numbers at the end of the financial year (2019-20) and prior to the pandemic reached 1.588 million, an increase of over 50% since 2013, and as the airport posted a positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the third consecutive year, reporting once again that revenues cover all of the airport’s operating costs.

As a consequence of coronavirus, the airport is currently closed to commercial passenger flights.

On welcoming Wayne Harvey to the Airport, Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates, said:

“There is no denying Wayne Harvey will be joining the Cardiff Airport family at a time when the aviation industry is facing tough times on a global scale. However, with his proven and outstanding track record in business and finance, I am confident the Board has made a strong appointment. I look forward to working with him. “I also want to take this opportunity to say thank you to the outgoing Chair, Roger Lewis. His tenacious work ethic and warm personality proved a winning combination, and Cardiff Airport enjoyed success after success under his guidance. I wish him every success in his role as the new President for Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.”

Speaking about his appointment, Wayne Harvey said:

“I’m looking forward to working with the whole team at Cardiff Airport as we tackle the challenges faced by us all in these difficult times. I am confident that we can continue to grow Cardiff Airport as a key economic gateway for Wales, providing great service to our passengers and employment for our communities.”

Roger Lewis said:

“It has been my great pleasure, privilege and honour to serve Wales over the past five years, and I am grateful to have had this opportunity. I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to lead such a dynamic team who have continuously delivered not just for Cardiff Airport, but for the country. “Everyone can look back, with a sense of collective pride, on what has been accomplished thus far, reflected in the encouraging 2019/20 year end achievements. “I pay sincere tribute to all of the staff at Cardiff Airport for their dedication and service. I am confident the team will continue to flourish under Wayne’s leadership. Wayne’s appointment has my wholehearted support and I wish him well in delivering the next chapter for the Airport.”

Deb Bowen Rees, CEO of Cardiff Airport, commented:

“On behalf of the whole airport team, I’d like to welcome Wayne to Cardiff Airport. He brings to the airport considerable business and economic experience. We will benefit hugely from his guidance and direction as we navigate our way through the current global crisis and prepare the business for restart and recovery and then delivering our longer-term ambitions for the airport. “Over the past 5 years, Roger has played a vital role in providing strategic leadership. We have all learned a huge amount from him and he has empowered us, as a Board of Directors, to drive the airport business forward and deliver some huge successes. “On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank Roger for his hard work, dedication and for his passion, during what has been a transformational period for Cardiff Airport.”

Since coming under ownership of the Welsh Government in 2013, Cardiff Airport has seen over 50% passenger growth, made significant improvements to the customer experience and welcomed new airlines to its network.

The airport is a key strategic asset for the country, supporting over 2,400 aviation-related jobs and driving over £246m of direct economic benefit to the region every year. In recent years the airport has also re-established its position as a vital gateway to the UK with over 30% of passengers being visitors to the country.