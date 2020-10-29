New Business Supports Countryside Economy

The countryside community needs professional guidance now more than ever, according to Rural Surveyor Morgan Williams

His firm, MEW Rural Chartered Surveyors based near Margam , advises landowners, businesses, local authorities and other organisations on a wide range of matters.

While the details of our departure from the EU are still being discussed, the overall outlook for the future, he says, is encouraging:

“In the shorter term people are very concerned, but in the longer term there is more certainty as people will always need farming and the rural economy,” said Morgan.

Based at his family’s farm, he provides expert advice across South Wales and up into Powys. His expertise covers estate management, lettings, valuations, grant schemes, environmental issues and many other issues affecting those who live and work in the countryside.

“Obtaining professional advice in business matters has never been more important, especially with all the uncertainties we face and the challenges ahead from Covid,” he said.

Morgan graduated from the Royal Agricultural University at Cirencester and then became a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. After working as a surveyor for two years he launched his business in 2018, supported by a Business Start up Grant from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Neath and Port Talbot County Borough Council.

Since then, the business has never looked back.

“We are working on several large projects, and are winning new clients all the time,” he said.

“I am very grateful for the support I have received through the Business Support Grant from UKSE and Neath and Port Talbot County Borough Council. It was very helpful in getting the business started.”

Glyn Thomas Manager in Wales for UKSE said:

“We are very pleased to have worked with Neath and Port Talbot Council to help get MEW up and running. I am sure the firm will provide useful and important advice to the rural community, which is especially important at the moment.”

Sian Wyndham, New Business Support & Development Mentor at Neath and Port Talbot Council, added: