New Business Adviser Joins the UKSE Investment Team in Wales

Experienced business adviser and banker Howard Thompson has joined the investment team at UKSE in Wales as Regional Executive.

He was formerly responsible for the Superfast Business Wales (SFBW) programme, a key Welsh Government initiative to ensure SME businesses make the most of digital technology.

Howard’s role with UKSE will be to make strategic loans and equity investments to Welsh businesses which show potential to grow and create jobs. UKSE recently loaned £100,000 to family-run M&J Europe of Tredegar to fund expansion, and made substantial investments in nearby Dragon Recycling, with both investments creating and sustaining local jobs.

As well as managing SFBW, he has worked with NatWest Bank, Newport & Gwent Enterprise and Business Wales.

“I am excited about the role I am taking up with UKSE and being able to support growth businesses and help support local employment,” said Howard. “We offer flexible investment packages of equity and loan and work closely with clients to understand their present, and future needs.”

UKSE, the Tata Steel subsidiary, works to support the local economy through funding and high quality business accommodation. It is able to make equity investments of up to £1 million, ensuring management stays in control of the business and offers a flexible exit policy. Unsecured loans up to £200,000 are also available, often without the need for personal guarantees.

UKSE owns and runs two highly successful business centres in Wales, Ebbw Vale Innovation Centre and Cardiff Bay Business Centre, offering offices and workshops on easy-in easy-out terms.

Howard, 50 and from Chepstow, is a qualified FAW football coach working with Blaenavon Blues Under 11s.

UKSE Regional Manager Glyn Thomas said he was delighted to welcome Howard to the organisation.