New Board Appointments for Hybu Cig Cymru

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, has announced the appointment of two new directors to the Board of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), the statutory levy body responsible for promoting and developing the lamb, beef and pork sectors.

Emlyn Roberts and Jack Evershed will take up their positions on April 1, bringing the Board up to ten members in addition to the new Chair Catherine Smith, whose appointment was announced in February.

Both Emlyn and Jack are active farmers with a wealth of expertise in agriculture and beyond, and share an interest in innovative and sustainable farming and the rural economy.

Emlyn Roberts is the fourth generation of his family to farm at Esgairgawr near Dolgellau, an upland sheep and suckler beef enterprise. Has been a member of several agricultural organisations in Wales, as well as taking part in a number of farm improvement projects – looking at breeding, animal health and measuring carbon footprints – and diversifying into renewable energy generation.

Jack Evershed worked in the agricultural supply industry before returning to run his family farm at Wallog near Aberystwyth, where he runs a forage-based sheep system. He has completed a Masters degree in Business Administration, and served on several bodies developing and delivering services for rural populations and promoting the environmental, cultural and economic wellbeing of rural Wales.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for the Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said,