Mid Wales Enterprise Hub Reaches New Heights

Following an exceptional period of growth, Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub has achieved record figures in February, highlighting the increase in demand for business support for new and existing businesses.

In 28 days, the Hub team welcomed over 450 virtual event attendees with 179 of those being new, completed 21.5 hours of workshops over 10 events, 23 hours of 1-2-1 support with their Business Advisor and achieved 100 sign-ups on just one event.

“February was a fantastic month full of inspiring events for the Hub. We welcomed new faces and supported so many new businesses,” commented Hub Manager, Holly Jones. “We’ve also held our first virtual conference, She Can Start, with over 100 sign-ups, which is a personal best for a single Hub event in Newtown. As well as this, we’ve completed a three-day online masterclass dedicated to building websites, launched a five-week Instagram workshop that is seeing 80 plus attendees sign up each week, and we’re getting ready to reopen the Hub for co-working as soon as government restrictions ease.”

Although it’s not just February that’s been successful for the Hub. Over the last 12 months, they’ve welcomed three new members of staff to support the increased demand for Hub services. Lucie Andrews has joined as the new Enterprise Hub Engagement Coordinator. She is responsible for coordinating and promoting a comprehensive engagement programme for the Hub, as well as engaging with the community and establishing key relationships.

Josh Summers and Rosie Evans also joined the team in 2020 as the new Hub Coordinators. Their role is to be the first point of contact to new clients, and to signpost them to the various services the Hub offers.

Focus Enterprise Hub Newtown is an innovative space to incubate and accelerate new, and growing businesses based at Royal Welsh Warehouse, Newtown, Powys. Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.