New Board Aims to Drive Collaboration in Marches Region

The Marches Forward Partnership is set to reach a significant milestone in its development with the establishment of the Marches Forward Partnership Board.

The Marches Forward Partnership brings together Herefordshire Council, Monmouthshire County Council, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council to reshape the economic landscape of the Marches region by fostering collaboration and innovation.

The new Board will comprise Leaders and Chief Executives from the four local authorities, along with key strategic partners, to drive a shared commitment to a high productivity rural and town-based economy, a green economy trailblazer region, and the creation of healthy and connected places.

Once established, the Board will meet quarterly. It will focus on identifying and tackling complex and cross-cutting issues more effectively, ensuring that the collective efforts of the region can achieve more in the face of challenges such as funding uncertainties, rising costs, and increasing demands.

The Marches Forward Partnership Board will not make decisions on behalf of any partner organisation but will guide the direction of the partnership's Programme Management Groups to drive agreed interventions.

Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, speaking on behalf of the four local authorities in the Marches Forward Partnership, said:

“There is so much we can do by working together. While we have our unique day jobs in running our councils, we also have a number of shared challenges that by joining forces we can tackle collectively. “The Board will bring in key stakeholders who will be able to share their individual sector expertise and offer constructive and informed input to our proposals. “Our earliest challenge has been to prioritise what we want to do and establish some themes and those details form the Marches Proposition. We must be laser-focused on making the biggest difference where it’s needed most. Wider partnerships will be integral to our success.”

The Board's first meeting is scheduled for early summer at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury, hosted by Shropshire Council.